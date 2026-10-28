Students announce referendum after meeting with Mickoski and Janevska, without receiving an answer on the food subsidy

Representatives of the student assemblies said their meeting with Prime Minister Mickoski and Minister of Education and Science Janevska did not provide an answer to their request to increase the value of the subsidized meal from 140 to 200 denars.

The students announced that they would create a platform to serve as a referendum, in which only students would be eligible to vote. Proposals for systemic changes or for continuing the current system will be put to a vote, including the option of using cards, vouchers or an app.

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Angela Vasilevska, president of the student assembly at UKIM, explained that their request also concerned expanding the places where the subsidy could be used. She said they had initially been told it would apply only at restaurants and bakeries, while students are asking for markets to be included as well.

Vasilevska pointed out that even if the amount is increased, it would not be enough for a meal at a restaurant, given that inflation in restaurants and food products is currently higher than the usual average rate of inflation.

Education Minister Vesna Janevska expressed confidence that the issue of student meals would be resolved soon./Telegrafi/