Toshkovski: “Safe City” cameras have also fined ministers and officials

The “Safe City” camera system has also issued fines to ministers, directors, officials and church representatives. Interior Minister Pançe Toshkovski said all the fines have been paid, both for violations committed in official vehicles and for those committed in private vehicles.

According to Toshkovski, the cameras treat ordinary citizens and people holding public office alike.

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The minister also said that, over the past year and a half, no attempts have been made to intervene in individual traffic violation cases.

He also credited the implementation of “Safe City” with improving road safety, saying the system has helped reduce the number of traffic accident fatalities by 30 percent.