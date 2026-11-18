Democratic Party MP Tomor Alizoti said Parliament should put the country’s main issue—the citizen protest that has been continuing for many months against Prime Minister Edi Rama—on its agenda as soon as possible.

Speaking in Parliament, he stressed that the European Parliament and all international media had discussed the protest, while the Albanian Parliament, which represents Albanians, was the only one not talking about it.

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“The only parliament that has not put on its agenda something that has been happening for almost a year: the protest. The European Parliament has spoken about it, as have the international media; only Parliament does not talk about the protest. The protest is social anger. If Parliament represents Albanians, then what does this parliament represent? What should be on the agenda? It should be social anger: the anger of young people who have no future, and the anger of their parents. Yet Parliament has not found an hour or a session to discuss the ongoing protest. Politics is also about representation and trust. As for trust, you have seen that in politics and democracy, violence is used because there is fear. And where there is fear, there is no more learning. How is it possible that Parliament has not found an hour to talk about the protest? How can young people be humiliated? You also have the prime minister… The global leader tells young people, ‘F… You,’ and that is a very big problem. If a young person in Elbasan has no future, cannot get a job unless he is a Socialist Party member, unless he is a friend of Sueli and Poja, and is beaten by a police officer, he knows very well that young Albanians have no future,” Alizoti said.

He then mocked the Socialists, saying: “The new man produced by communism was the sycophant. It is shameful that out of 80-odd people, not one says no. If one or two said no, then we would have entered democracy.”