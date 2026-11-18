VIDEO/ Berisha lashes out at socialists: Balluku is the “black haystack” in the EU report, the Lalz gang! You have no moral right to discuss the budget

Speaking in Parliament today, Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha said the government had lost its legitimacy.

Berisha accused the ruling majority of coming to power through rigged elections and of being involved in corruption.

Të lidhura None found

The Democratic Party leader also said that, in the EU report, “Balluku the ogre is the black haystack.”

“You have no legitimacy; you have no right to deal with the budget. You came out of stolen elections and have protected corruption. Do you understand that behind the black haystack in the EU report stand the ogre and the tall lout? What budget are you going to approve?! And you boast about 10 billion stolen through the fiscal package that robs Albanians. Do you know that Eurostat said incomes have risen for Albanians and poverty has increased?” Berisha said, adding: “You are the first who should be thrown out, but you will not be thrown out because you will go where you belong.”