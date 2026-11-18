By a majority vote, the investigative commission examining the murder of Arlinda Zekaj decided that the hearing of Toskë Gega, the case manager at the Center for Social Work in Peja, would be held without the public present.

The decision followed Gega’s request and discussions among commission members, who expressed differing views on transparency and protecting information concerning a minor.

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Gega asked for the media to be excluded, arguing that the case was sensitive and involved a minor.

“I request that the commission meeting be held behind closed doors, because it concerns a minor and the case is very sensitive,” she said.

Vetëvendosje Movement MP Adnan Rrustemi proposed that general questions be asked in public and that the meeting be closed when the discussion turned to the minor. He said he had general questions that did not concern the case.

Democratic League of Kosovo MP Doarsa Kica-Xhelili noted that it could be difficult to distinguish general questions from those that might reveal information about the minor. In her view, only the discussion of the case manager’s work could be public, while the rest should be held behind closed doors.

MP Eman Rrahmani called for the hearing to be open, except when answers contained sensitive information. He argued that the responsibility to draw conclusions from the case did not rule out public discussion and keeping the public informed.

PDK MP Besa Bytyqi proposed holding hearings behind closed doors for people who had direct contact with the victim and the minor. Testimony from those in the chain of command and supervisory roles, she said, should be public. She supported closing Gega’s hearing because her questions related to the case.

At the end of the discussion, the commission voted to hold Gega’s interview behind closed doors.

After Gega, the commission will interview Durim Kelmendi, a supervisor at the Center for Social Work; Shpat Morina, an official at the center; Shpresa Lukaj, the head of the center in Peja; and Gazmend Muhaxheri, mayor of Peja Municipality.

The commission will decide separately whether each of those hearings will be closed.