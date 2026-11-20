In an act of solidarity and support for children with Down syndrome, ABI Bank, through the Smile platform, together with Credins Bank, has donated 8 customized wheelchairs to the children of the Jonathan Center, providing concrete assistance aimed at improving their mobility, autonomy, and quality of everyday life.

The wheelchair handover ceremony took place at the Jonathan Center premises, in the presence of representatives from partner institutions, center staff, parents, and the beneficiary children.

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The wheelchairs have been adapted to the specific needs of each child, offering comfort and personalized support that will help them in their daily activities and in their developmental process.

Through this initiative, ABI Bank reaffirms its ongoing commitment to supporting communities in need and promoting a more inclusive society, where every individual has equal opportunities to live and develop their potential.

On behalf of ABI Bank and its General Director and shareholder, Mr. Andi Ballta, the Branch Network Director, Marinda Kalemi, expressed the bank’s pleasure and pride in supporting this initiative with a direct impact on the lives of the children and their families.

“The donation of customized wheelchairs for the children at the Jonathan Center is an initiative that goes beyond material support. It contributes to improving the quality of everyday life for these children and their families. For this reason, supporting vulnerable groups, promoting equal opportunities, and standing by the communities where we operate are an inseparable part of our social commitment.

Such initiatives are of special importance because they help build a more inclusive society, where every child has the opportunity to develop and feel supported. ABI Bank will continue to stand by the community through projects and partnerships that bring value,” said Kalemi.

Representatives of the Jonathan Center thanked ABI Bank and the other partners for their contribution, emphasizing that such equipment plays an important role in improving the children’s daily lives and easing the challenges their families face.

This initiative is an example of cooperation between financial institutions and community organizations to create a positive and sustainable impact on society.