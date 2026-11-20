Rama gathers ministers and county political leaders at the Prime Minister’s Office, with focus on May 9, 2027 local elections

This morning, Prime Minister Edi Rama held a meeting at 08:00 at the Prime Minister’s Office with ministers and county political leaders.

Discussions centered on preparations for the May 9, 2027 local elections and the Socialist Party’s electoral organization ahead of this process.

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During the meeting, they discussed intensifying fieldwork, strengthening party structures and increasing communication with citizens, with the aim of preparing the Socialists for the upcoming local elections.

The meeting comes as part of the start of the Socialist Party’s organizational engagements for the 2027 electoral process.