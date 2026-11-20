Bajrami warns: “Energy may be cut anytime and anywhere” for the next 60 days

Hykmete Bajrami, a Democratic League of Kosovo MP, has criticized the Kosovo Assembly’s decision to approve emergency measures in the electricity supply sector, warning that these measures may lead to reductions over the next 60 days.

In a Facebook post, she said the decision approved after midnight by MPs of the Vetëvendosje Movement does not improve the energy supply situation, but instead provides protection to supply and distribution companies from possible lawsuits for damages resulting from outages.

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She wrote that “now, for 60 days, energy may be cut at any time and in any place, because the Assembly allows this by decision. So this decision does not improve energy supply, but protects KEDS/KESCO from possible lawsuits for the damages being caused by electricity outages.”

Bajrami noted that the decision obliges the “Ibër-Lepenci” enterprise to produce electricity for consumers entitled to universal service, but expressed doubts whether this action will actually improve supply.

“Yes, the decision also obliges Ibër-Lepenci to produce energy for the Universal Service, but its installed capacity is only about 30 MW. Now think for yourself how much the situation can improve with 30 MW,” she said.

According to her, the emergency measures will be used to justify reductions, to purchase electricity while bypassing public procurement rules, and to contract companies for investments and overhauls at the Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK) without following ordinary procurement procedures.

She recalled that emergency measures in the energy sector were first declared on 21 December 2021, and criticized the Government, which according to her continues to rely on such measures even after nearly five years.

Bajrami listed a series of problems that, according to her, continue to burden the energy sector, including the lack of long-term contracts for energy purchases, failed overhauls, non-implementation of the Energy Strategy, and the absence of new production capacities.

According to the opposition MP, building new generating capacity is the only solution to prevent the deepening of the energy crisis.

“We are late, but if we do not start, the crisis will only deepen. Very soon we will reach the point where neither citizens nor Kosovo’s budget will be able to afford energy bills,” she warned.

After midnight, the Kosovo Assembly approved, with 61 votes in favor, the Government’s decision to impose emergency measures in electricity supply, which will remain in force for 60 days.

Among other things, the decision provides for the engagement of the “Ibër-Lepenci” enterprise to produce energy from Ujman and the creation of an Emergency Technical Committee.

Bajrami’s claims about the legal consequences of the decision and the possibility of bypassing procurement procedures are her own positions, which have not been independently verified.