Sali Berisha has endorsed Ilir Alimehmeti as a candidate for the Tirana mayor’s office, but the young doctor is also seeking support beyond the Democratic Party for the spring elections. In an interview with Top Channel, he explained how a joint opposition candidate could be chosen in the capital.

Alimehmeti believes that all opposition forces should reach a consensus and decide for themselves how the selection should be carried out: through polls, broad primaries, or a ballot box in the square, where citizens could express whom they prefer. In his view, the opposition should put forward a single candidate and, if this is achieved, the election result would be beyond doubt.

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Arlind Qori was the first to reject this proposal, ruling out any cooperation with Sali Berisha and his candidate. The Bashkë Movement will run alone in the local elections, with Qori as its candidate.

Qori said that, based on the position expressed in the square, Rama and Berisha should be in prison. He accused Berisha of first insulting him, then cursing him and calling him a sellout to Edi Rama, trying to undermine him, and later asking him for cooperation.

Ermal Hasimja did not rule out the possibility of becoming a candidate if such a proposal were made to him. However, the initiator of the political dialogue forum wants the criteria to be defined before the names are discussed: the candidate should be consensual, come from the square, and be able to politically challenge the government from the municipality.

Agron Shehaj has also rejected the offer to cooperate with Sali Berisha in the elections. Meanwhile, Adriatik Lapaj has publicly backed Florian Binaj, who has announced his intention to run again as an independent candidate in Tirana.