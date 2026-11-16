This evening, clashes were once again reported between activists and State Police officers during the protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office.

The activists claim that police intervened and disrupted the rally, even though the protest had been announced and had a permit. They reminded the officers that the police have a duty to guarantee the right to peaceful protest.

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The confrontation was accompanied by chants and accusations against the police. Some activists objected to the way the protesters were being treated. “The protest has a permit! You are committing a criminal offense! Don’t touch the girls!”, one of them was heard saying.

The officers pursued several activists along the boulevard and detained them using force. According to the activists, the intervention was unlawful, as there was no reason to obstruct the peaceful gathering.