Prime Minister Edi Rama in his speech also addressed pensioners, saying that despite difficulties, they will keep the promises made. He said that starting from January, the increase of the year we are leaving behind will be doubled.

“These honxhobonxhot here think they can fool pensioners upside down. But pensioners know what it means to grow the economy through hard work. Meanwhile, their reality is still very difficult. They have contributed to the country far more than those who left and many others who left earlier. We cannot remain stuck in enthusiasm over economic growth. We stand by our obligation to them. But pensions do not grow from wishful thinking — they grow with the economy. Starting in January, we will double the increase of the year we are leaving behind and stand by this pledge every following year with a doubling compared to the first year of this process. There are 20 billion in this budget that are solely for this doubling of the increase. Indexation comes closer in April and is an additional fund of 4 billion…

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It is time to separate the categories — second apartments are one thing, seaside villas are another. The same applies to luxury cars, just as it remains important to us that young people have more opportunities to build their lives here without fear of starting a family due to the inability to have a home.

We have changed a policy by proposing that from the baby bonus, starting July 1, families receive assistance spread over time until the child turns 5 years old.

Students who come from families in need, the assistance will go from 10,000 to 25,000 lekë per month and will also extend to the master’s level,” he said.