Three people face indictment after around 1.8 kilograms of heroin and cannabis were seized

The Basic Prosecution Office in Prizren has indicted three people suspected of selling and distributing narcotics.

R.B., A.R. and B.(Sh)B. have been in pretrial detention since March 23, 2026. They are suspected of acting together as members of a group and selling and distributing large quantities of heroin in the village of Gjinoc, Suhareka.

Të lidhura None found

During the investigation, authorities seized around 1.8 kilograms of heroin, cannabis, five firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Two of the defendants are also accused of possessing weapons without a permit. Searches uncovered five firearms, including pistols, hunting rifles and an automatic weapon, as well as 549 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

The prosecution has requested the permanent confiscation of two vehicles, a Land Rover and a Mercedes GLE, as well as mobile phones, electronic devices, cash, narcotics, weapons and ammunition.

It has also proposed that the vehicles be sold through the Agency for the Administration of Seized and Confiscated Assets, with the proceeds paid into Kosovo’s budget, the Basic Prosecution Office in Prizren announced.