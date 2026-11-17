The Government of Kosovo has reacted to the verdict in the case against Hashim Thaçi and others, who were accused of obstructing the administration of justice. In its statement, it noted that court decisions must be respected, while the right to criticize how justice institutions operate must also be upheld.

The government reaffirmed its reservations about the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, specifically citing the transparency of proceedings, respect for the rights of the parties and the application of fair-trial standards.

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According to the statement, trust in justice depends not only on the decisions made, but also on the process that leads to them. For this reason, the authorities stressed that justice must be fair, transparent and credible.

“Today, the verdict was delivered at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague in the case against Hashim Thaçi and others, concerning charges of obstructing the administration of justice.

The independence of the judiciary and the implementation of court decisions are fundamental principles of the rule of law. However, this does not deprive citizens of the right and responsibility to raise concerns about the functioning of justice institutions. For this reason, our ongoing criticisms and reservations about the Kosovo Specialist Chambers remain unchanged, particularly regarding the transparency of proceedings, respect for the rights of the parties and the guarantee of a fair trial.

Trust in justice is built not only through decisions, but also through the way they are reached. Our commitment to the rule of law and our call for full respect for rights and procedural guarantees reflect the same principled position: justice must not only be done, but must also be fair, transparent and credible,” the government said in its statement.