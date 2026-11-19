The United States Embassy in Kosovo announced that three officials from Kosovo have successfully completed the FBI National Academy.

According to a Facebook post, Kosovo is regarded as a strong ally of the U.S. in this sector and ranks first in the world for the number of officials who have completed this academy.

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“We are proud to celebrate the achievement of three officials from Kosovo who have just graduated from the FBI National Academy!”

“Kosovo represents an important partner of the U.S. in law enforcement and holds the global record for the highest number of graduates from this academy outside American territory.”

“We are excited about continuing cooperation in the fight against international organized crime,” the statement emphasized.