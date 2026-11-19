The second day of Jakup Krasniqi’s visit to his home in Pristina also ends

Jakup Krasniqi, the former speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, ended his several-hour stay at his family’s apartment in Pristina, bringing the second day of the visit to a close.

He was escorted out of the apartment by EULEX vehicles under heightened security.

Të lidhura None found

According to reports, Krasniqi is expected to stay in Kosovo for two more days. Sources indicate that after leaving the house, he is being held at EULEX premises.

A day earlier, Krasniqi had also spent several hours with his family in Pristina.

The Specialist Chambers announced that, due to compelling humanitarian reasons, the Trial Panel authorized the Administrative Office to organize a supervised visit of Jakup Krasniqi to Kosovo.

On September 16, Jakup Krasniqi was sentenced at first instance by the Specialist Chambers to 25 years in prison.