The Democratic Party of Kosovo has expressed strong reservations about the 2027 draft budget, questioning whether the projected increase will bring real improvement to citizens’ lives.

During the plenary session in the Assembly of Kosovo, PDK MP Mërgim Lushtaku said that although the budget is growing in absolute figures, citizens are feeling the consequences of impoverishment more and more every day.

Të lidhura None found

He pointed out that the 7.5 percent increase presented by the Government, compared with the revised 2026 budget, actually translates to only 4.86 percent.

Taking into account the projected inflation of 4 percent, Lushtaku stressed that the real expansion of spending amounts to less than 1 percent — specifically 0.83 percent.

He confirmed that the PDK aims to be active in the process of improving this draft budget during the period between the two readings, announcing concrete proposals for key sectors such as capital investments, municipalities, health care and domestic production.

Lushtaku: Budget is growing, but citizens are getting poorer

“The budget is growing, but citizens are getting poorer. Dear MPs, the Government talks about a budget increase of 7.5 percent, but compared with the revised 2026 budget, the increase is only 4.86 percent. With projected inflation of 4 percent, the real increase in spending is 0.83 percent. Meanwhile, VAT revenues are planned to increase by nearly 197 million euros… On behalf of the PDK, I want to make it clear that we will make our contribution between the two readings of this draft law. We will propose concrete amendments for capital investments, municipalities, health care and domestic production. But the problem of this draft budget is not only weak financial planning, but also the lack of results.”