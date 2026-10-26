The US could launch wide-ranging attacks on Iran within 96 hours of Trump’s order

US forces stationed in the Middle East are on alert to carry out new military operations against Iran, including a possible large-scale campaign. According to CNN, which cited two US officials, the attacks could begin within 96 hours of the moment President Donald Trump gives the order.

The sources said Washington had already deployed the capabilities needed in the region for such an action. The operation’s objective may not be limited to striking radar systems, missile launch systems or other Iranian military equipment.

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The Pentagon and US Central Command (CENTCOM) are preparing an extensive list of targets, including Iran’s nuclear facilities, military installations and energy infrastructure, the officials cited by CNN reported.

“It will be a major operation,” one of the US officials quoted said.

However, Trump has not yet made a final decision. CNN’s sources said authorization could be given by the end of the year, while the period after the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3, has been mentioned as one possible moment.

The White House declined to comment on the report. Meanwhile, a senior Pentagon official said the institution’s responsibility was to prepare and implement the military options ordered by the president.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking new attacks against Iran. According to CNN sources, US officials have asked Israel to wait until the Trump administration is ready for joint action.

An Israeli security source told CNN that Netanyahu had tried to persuade Trump to carry out a joint attack before the elections. The Israeli prime minister’s office denied these claims, calling them “fake news.”

Israel had considered the possibility of further strikes against Iran in recent days, but Washington requested that they be postponed. This has left open the prospect of a coordinated operation after the US elections.

One factor behind this request is Israel’s need for US assistance with missile defense. According to the sources, Israel’s stocks of defensive munitions have been depleted during the conflict.

Disagreements have also emerged in Israel over the manner and timing of an action against Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has denied as untrue reports of clashes within the country’s leadership over the issue.

Recent US intelligence assessments show that Iran and the Houthi rebels in Yemen are seriously considering the possibility of renewed US and Israeli attacks, according to sources familiar with the information.

If a new operation begins, Tehran and the Houthis could retaliate by attacking US personnel and military facilities in the Middle East, as well as possible targets outside the region.

An unclassified document dated October 23, cited by CNN, says that US intelligence has identified increased Iranian efforts to target American personnel. The report also mentions efforts that, according to intelligence assessments, have advanced in the Middle East and in several other countries.

Despite this, the sources clarified that US agencies do not necessarily anticipate a preemptive attack by Iran and the Houthis at this stage. However, the assessment is that they could respond if Iran is attacked first.

Because of the tense climate, the US is also expected to reduce its personnel presence at some of its embassies in the Middle East. CNN reports that nonessential US military personnel who had been scheduled to be sent to the region as part of the next rotation were informed that they would not be deployed.

The developments are also linked to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s main oil transport routes.

CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper visited the area on Sunday. Meanwhile, the US military continues its blockade of Iranian ports and is assisting the movement of commercial vessels through the maritime corridor.

Although the number of tankers passing through the strait has increased, oil prices remain high. One reason is concern about possible attacks by Iran.

A US official quoted by CNN said that the current situation on this maritime route could not continue indefinitely. In the absence of a diplomatic agreement, pressure on the Trump administration to make a military decision could increase.

For now, there is no confirmation that President Trump has authorized a new attack against Iran. The military plans are ready, but the final decision rests with the US president.