Friedrich Merz welcomes Lula da Silva’s re-election and calls for stronger Germany–Brazil ties

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has sent his congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his re-election as president of Brazil, declaring that Berlin is ready to advance its strategic partnership with Brazil.

In a message published on the “X” platform, Merz congratulated Lula da Silva on his victory and praised the development of the democratic process in Brazil.

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“Brazil, the largest democracy in Latin America, has voted. I congratulate the winner, Lula da Silva, and look forward to further deepening the strategic partnership between Germany and Brazil,” the German chancellor wrote.

Merz’s statement indicates Germany’s willingness to expand cooperation with Brazil and further consolidate relations between Berlin and Brasília.