The two extreme scenarios for Kosovo in the Euro 2028 draw: from Spain to San Marino

Based on the final pots and the FIFA ranking of November 18, 2026, Kosovo could face top-caliber opponents, but there is also the possibility of a much more manageable group on the road to Euro 2028.

In the draw for the Euro 2028 qualifiers, Kosovo will be placed in pot three, meaning it will face one team from pots 1, 2, 4 and 5.

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What are the possible scenarios, and what would the strongest or weakest group look like for the Kosovo national team in its attempt to qualify for Euro 2028?

According to the current FIFA ranking, the worst-case scenario for the “Dardanians” would be a group with Spain, Switzerland, Finland and Malta.

Spain, which tops the world ranking, would be the strongest rival from pot one. Switzerland, positioned 13th, would come from pot two, while Finland, ranked 75th, would be the strongest possible opponent from pot four and Malta, 160th, would complete the group from pot five.

In complete contrast, the easiest possible group according to these rankings would include Greece, Northern Ireland, San Marino and Liechtenstein.

Greece, which holds 41st place in the FIFA ranking, would be the most manageable opponent from pot one. Northern Ireland, ranked 64th, would come from pot two, while San Marino and Liechtenstein would represent pots four and five.

It should be noted that these are merely theoretical combinations, built on the basis of the FIFA ranking and projected pots, and not groups confirmed by UEFA.

The draw for the Euro 2028 qualifiers is scheduled to take place on December 6 in Belfast, while the first matches will begin in March 2027.

This comparison is based on the FIFA ranking, which does not always reflect the real strength of teams at a given moment. Moreover, UEFA applies restrictions for certain pairs, including prohibiting matches between Kosovo and Serbia, as well as Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina.