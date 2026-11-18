NLB Bank, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), organized an informational meeting for its business clients, as part of its ongoing commitment to empowering and developing businesses in Kosovo. This event focused on financing opportunities, technological investments, and the digital transformation process.

During this meeting, participants had the opportunity to learn about financial solutions and support schemes that pave the way for businesses to invest in modernizing processes, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening their competitive position in the market.

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In his opening remarks, Yll Sejdiu, Member of the Management Board of NLB Bank, highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships with international institutions such as the EBRD in creating new opportunities for local enterprises. He reiterated that NLB Bank remains a reliable partner in their development and sustainable growth.

Financing and business support opportunities were presented by Dafina Hasani, Head of the Corporate Clients Unit at NLB Bank, as well as by Bleta Begu and Mentor Rexhepi, program consultants, and Leonora Kusari, representative of the EBRD. Special attention was paid to the Go Digital program, investments in digitalization and automation, as well as advisory services for capacity building and business process improvement.

At the close of the event, clients and representatives of NLB Bank and the EBRD held an open discussion, which created space for exchanging experiences and examining concrete opportunities for business development.

Through partnerships of this kind, NLB Bank continues to support businesses on their path toward innovation, digitalization, and sustainable growth.