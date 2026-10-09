The Transparency Board changes fuel prices again: Here is how much diesel and petrol will sell for

The Transparency Board has set new prices for the sale of fuel on the Albanian market. According to the official announcement, SSH EN 590-standard diesel will be sold at retail for a maximum price of 213 lekë per litre, while the maximum wholesale price will be 201 lekë per litre.

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For SSH EN-standard petrol, the retail price cap has been set at 194 lekë per litre, while the wholesale price will be 182 lekë per litre.

The Board’s decisions take effect today, the 9th, at 1:00 p.m., and will remain in force until the next meeting, when new price changes may be reflected.

Operators found to have violated these provisions will face suspension of their activities.