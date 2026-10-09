Navi Pillay honored with the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, a renowned jurist and lawyer from South Africa, who also served as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. She was recognized for her commitment to advancing peace and international law.

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Throughout her career, Pillay has long been involved in justice and the protection of human rights. She has also held important positions in international organizations and institutions, becoming known for her efforts to strengthen international law and guarantee fundamental rights.

The Nobel Committee reviewed 287 nominations for the Peace Prize this year, while about a quarter of the candidates were organizations. In the evaluation process, contributions to peace, cooperation and fraternity among nations are taken into account.

The decision was made public at a time characterized by numerous conflicts around the world, including the wars in Ukraine and Sudan, as well as tensions related to Iran and the Middle East. Against the backdrop of diplomatic difficulties in resolving crises, respect for international law has come back into focus.

Conflict experts have warned that tensions may increase, while the global security order is undergoing changes. In some of the main clashes, diplomatic efforts to reach peace agreements continue to face obstacles.

The Nobel Peace Prize has a long tradition, although the number of women declared winners has been more limited. Activist Jody Williams, honored with the prize in 1997 for her work against landmines, had earlier expressed the wish that the award again be given to a woman.

The recognition of Navi Pillay brings to the forefront the role of women in protecting human rights, in the field of justice and in international efforts for peace.