Threatening emails sent to state institutions, police respond: No case of explosive devices found

Threatening emails sent to state institutions, police respond: No case of explosive devices found

The State Police has responded to the threatening emails sent this morning to several state institutions, stressing that, based on the checks carried out so far, no explosive devices have been found.

Të lidhura

None found

In its official statement, the police also said they are working to identify the source of the message sent to the email addresses.

“A threatening message was sent to the official email addresses of several state institutions, claiming that explosive devices had been placed on their premises.

The State Police immediately began its checks. So far, no case involving the placement of explosive devices has been identified.

Under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, the specialized units of the State Police are continuing their work to identify the source of the message,” the police statement said.

In the email sent to 150 institutional addresses, the author identified himself as the “leader of the Serbian militia” and used threatening language toward the institutions that received the communications.

“Hello. I am the leader of the Serbian Militia. We have come to take revenge on you. I have personally just placed an explosive device in your building. The explosion will occur in one hour. Only pieces of flesh will remain of you. We will kill Albanians until you recognize Kosovo as Serbian territory. GOOD LUCK,” the email said.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 11:56

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