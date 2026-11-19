The authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina have banned Millan Radoiçiq, the person suspected of organizing the attack in Banjska, in northern Kosovo, from entering the country, after assessing him as a risk to national security. Security sources confirmed this to Radio Free Europe.

According to these sources, the measure was taken on 13 November, four days before the Supreme Court in Belgrade ordered his detention and declared him wanted, after he did not respond to a police summons on 15 November.

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The mandatory appearance before the police was one of the surveillance measures imposed on him within the procedure being conducted over the Banjska case.

The competent institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina have not given details about this decision or the reasons why Radoiçiq is considered a risk to national security.

In practice, this ban means that if Radoiçiq tries to enter Bosnia and Herzegovina, he will be refused entry or detained at the border crossing or at any other point of entry into this state.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior of Republika Srpska, the Serb entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, told Radio Free Europe that it does not have data showing that Millan Radoiçiq has stayed or is staying on the territory of this entity.

This response came after reports in some media that Radoiçiq is in Republika Srpska and enjoys the protection of certain power structures there.

In its response, the ministry stressed: “We have no information that the person in question has stayed or is staying on the territory of Republika Srpska. We reject as untrue and malicious the claims that he is protected by members of our Ministry.”

The ministry also clarified that responsibility for state border control lies with the Border Police of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which collects data on persons entering and leaving the country.

It added that it acts on the basis of all international arrest warrants and has good professional cooperation with police forces in the region and beyond.

The decision to ban his entry comes at a time when Radoiçiq’s whereabouts remain unknown, as he has not been available to justice authorities in Serbia in recent days.

Earlier, his passport was confiscated and he was banned from leaving his place of residence without the permission of the relevant authorities. He also had a ban on traveling to Kosovo.

His disappearance came after the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) lost the elections held at the end of October in Serbia.

A few days before he was declared wanted, unconfirmed information circulated that Radoiçiq had left Serbia for Russia, but Serbia’s Ministry of Interior, the Security Information Agency (BIA) and the Russian embassy in Belgrade did not confirm these claims.

Radoiçiq has taken responsibility for organizing the armed group that carried out the attack in Banjska, in northern Kosovo, on 24 September 2023. In this attack, one Kosovo police officer was killed, while three Serb attackers were also killed in the armed clashes that followed.

In Serbia, Radoiçiq is being investigated for several criminal offenses related to procuring weapons and causing general danger. However, even after three years, no indictment has been filed against him. Serbia’s prosecution, after Radoiçiq’s presence at an election rally, has stated that the investigations into Banjska are continuing.

Kosovo authorities have filed an indictment against 45 people for the attack in Banjska, including Radoiçiq, who is being tried in absentia. Kosovo has also issued an international arrest warrant for him, through the United Nations Mission – UNMIK.

The United States and Great Britain previously imposed sanctions on him for suspected involvement in organized crime and corruption.

The decision to ban him from entering Bosnia and Herzegovina came only a few days after Zvonko Vesellinoviq, Radoiçiq’s long-time business associate, left the country. Security sources in Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier confirmed to Radio Free Europe that Vesellinoviq left Sarajevo for Turkey on 11 November, using his Serbian passport.