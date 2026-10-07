The road to the EU comes with tougher conditions, but 2030 membership remains achievable

The European Commission has presented the “Preparing for a larger Union” package, which envisages the gradual integration of the Balkan countries towards EU membership.

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Academic and integration expert Migena Leskoviku says the new approach sets tougher requirements and envisages a conditional integration process for Albania, which could also be reversible.

“Integration will be more gradual, while the EU will also provide institutional and political support to these new countries. Guiding road maps have been proposed, defining the strategic sectors and the conditions that the countries must meet,” Leskoviku said.

Asked whether the changes make the government’s goal of EU membership in 2030 more difficult, she said the target remains possible, although more challenging. “They make it more difficult, but I would not say it is impossible. The European Commission has determined that, in any case, the countries’ performance will be assessed on the basis of merit,” the expert emphasized.

Oversight will not end with admission to the Union. The new member states will also be monitored after accession to verify whether they continue to implement the commitments made during the negotiations. In the event of non-compliance, financial measures are envisaged, including the suspension of voting rights on important issues.

Leskoviku said the EU aims to avoid a repetition of problematic experiences, such as that of Hungary under Orbán. According to her, the new member states will face accountability and strict monitoring even after accession, in order to assess their respect for democracy and the rule of law as the Union’s fundamental values.

Among the European Commission’s proposals is replacing unanimous voting with a qualified majority, as well as strengthening institutions and democratic life in the region. Discussions on the new Western Balkans membership package will continue at the meeting of the European Council on October 15-16.