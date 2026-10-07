Citizens take part in the 130th protest against the government

Citizens take part in the 130th protest against the government

The 130th protest against the government was held on October 7 as well.

Të lidhura

None found

After gathering in Skanderbeg Square, the protesters marched toward the Prime Minister’s Office.

The citizens’ main message continues to be the demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and the government he leads.

The protesters also called for the creation of a technical government.

A tense confrontation is expected in Parliament on October 8, while protests have been announced outside the Assembly.

The parliamentary session is expected to consider the draft law on territorial reform, which provides for the abolition of 15 municipalities and their merger with larger administrative units. According to citizens, this reform will encourage depopulation.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 20:10

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