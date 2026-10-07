Afrim Gashi welcomes Ambassador Alper Aktash: Relations between North Macedonia and Turkey are based on friendship and traditional partnership

Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi met today with Alper Aktash, the newly appointed ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Republic of North Macedonia. According to a statement from Gashi’s office, he welcomed the diplomat to Parliament and wished him success in his new post.

Të lidhura None found

Gashi emphasized that North Macedonia and Turkey have built a strong, traditional friendship and partnership, based on well-established historical and cultural ties and active cooperation at all levels. He said frequent high-level communication helps further deepen overall relations between the two countries.

The meeting also highlighted parliamentary cooperation, which takes place at every level, from the speakers of the parliaments to committees and friendship and cooperation groups. The Republic of Turkey was described as one of North Macedonia’s main trading partners and a consistent investor in the country’s economy across various sectors, with a strategic role in investment.

Ambassador Alper Aktash said he would work to expand trade between the two countries, strengthen cooperation in tourism and investment, and carry out infrastructure projects.

The two interlocutors noted that, despite the very good relations between North Macedonia and Turkey, there is still room to develop cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Culture, education, agriculture, healthcare and tourism were mentioned as sectors where this cooperation could advance further.