The prime minister is useless / Veliaj’s letter from prison to Balluku: I am surrendering and coming to you, approve my surgery in Tirana!

In a social media post, the mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, publicly addressed former deputy prime minister Belinda Balluku, as the head of Fier County, asking her to enable his leg surgery in Tirana.

He says that his requests addressed to Prime Minister Edi Rama, Justice Minister Gogu and the prisons director have received no response.

Të lidhura None found

In an ironic tone, he writes that, according to what he is told in prison, “only Bela can solve your problem.”

“It is evident what everyone here says, that ‘the prime minister is useless, he can no longer make any decision’ and that ‘only Bela can solve your problem.’ So I am surrendering too, like all Albanians and socialists, and I am coming to you on the day of the Faithful Presence,” he writes.

FULL REACTION:

Mrs. Balluku – Doctor of Fier County,

As is publicly known, but also by your subordinates at IEVP Fier, I am enduring the isolation where you brought me a month ago, with a broken leg and an acute need for surgery – this at least is not a “secret.”

The repeated requests to the government, to Prime Minister Rama, Minister Gogu and the prisons director, have fallen on deaf ears.

It is evident what everyone here says, that “the prime minister is useless, he can no longer make any decision” and that “only Bela can solve your problem.” So I am surrendering too, like all Albanians and socialists, and I am coming to you on the day of the Faithful Presence.

I ask you to approve my surgery in Tirana, near my doctor and my family.

The socialist “with his hands tied.”

Erion Veliaj