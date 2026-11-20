Deputy of the Democratic League of Kosovo, Avdullah Hoti, has signaled that he does not rule out the possibility of running for party chairman in the internal elections expected to be held next year.

During an interview for KosovaPress, Hoti expressed dissatisfaction with the current LDK leadership, noting that the party has suffered poor results in three elections over the last two years and that the time has come for changes at its helm.

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He stressed that the LDK needs a new leadership team, which would bring a deep reorganization and give the party the necessary energy to become a competitive force again in the political arena.

“Arben and some others, including two other people who have made public their desire to run for the LDK leadership, are in the race. Our LDK elections will be held next year. At this moment I can neither confirm nor deny my candidacy for LDK chairman. What I personally will commit to is that the elections be held according to the LDK statute. I want fully transparent elections, where every LDK member has the opportunity, knows the dates of assemblies in sub-branches and branches, registers and is given the chance to express his will. Also, competitive elections, with several candidates, where eventually we reach agreement around one candidate who moves us forward. One thing is clear: we cannot continue as we are. The LDK needs new leadership to restructure it, to give it vitality and return it where it belongs,” declared Hoti.

Hoti pledged to work for organizing the internal elections in accordance with the LDK statute, seeking an open process and real competition, where all members will have the opportunity to freely express their will.

According to him, the current leadership has had enough time to reorganize the party, to draft an opposition strategy and to build the necessary teams for the LDK’s return, but the election results have shown that these objectives have not been met.

He assessed that after three electoral processes with poor results, the LDK needs a complete reorganization of the leadership team.

“I will engage broadly to ensure a regular, transparent and competitive electoral process, as I mentioned. The LDK lacks the leadership that brings victory. It lacks this, and therefore we all must engage. Everyone with good will must engage to ensure a competitive and transparent election process, and I am confident that if we guarantee such a process, this process will bring to the LDK’s helm the person who can move the party forward. I will contribute to this process… What I am saying is that we have gone through three electoral processes as the Democratic League of Kosovo in the last two years, in which the result has been extremely poor. And this after four years in opposition. So what I am trying to say is that the current leadership has had a full mandate to organize the party, to build the opposition strategy, the campaign strategy, to build the necessary teams and its own vision, as well as the team for realizing that vision, but unfortunately the results for the LDK are what they are, and now we are again in opposition. Now we need completely new energy and a complete reorganization of the LDK’s leadership team,” he underlined.