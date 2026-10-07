The old system must be brought down,” Arlind Qori: Kosovo shows that the country can have an incorruptible prime minister

The head of the Together Movement, Arlind Qori, said on the “Oponencë” program on News24 that Albania needs profound political change, while protests against the government have entered their 130th day.

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During the conversation, Qori presented Kosovo as a model of governance and argued that Albania’s current political system must be brought down.

According to him, the fact that Kosovo is governed by a prime minister who is not corrupt sets an example that Albania should also follow.

Arlind Qori: Kosovo proves that it is possible to have a prime minister who is not a thief.

“Mr. Kurti is not corrupt, and this is a positive fact. Albania needs a political force that places moral principles above the interests of party ideology. This old system must crumble, and Kosovo should serve as a point of reference for us,” he said.

Qori accused Edi Rama of labeling protesters as “Greeks,” “Serbs” or “Iranians.” He said that the demand for the prime minister’s resignation has continued for 130 days, while Rama continues to declare that citizens should not even consider such a resignation. According to Qori, the Albanian prime minister continues to maintain an old mindset.