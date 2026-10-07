3-year-old girl dies in Kurbin after being accidentally hit by her father’s agricultural vehicle

A three-year-old girl died in the village of Malbardh, Kurbin, after being accidentally hit by her father with an agricultural vehicle on Wednesday evening.

Të lidhura None found

Police said that at around 7:50 p.m., a 45-year-old man identified by the initials B. A. was maneuvering the vehicle in the yard of his home when he accidentally hit his young daughter.

The little girl succumbed to her injuries.

An investigative team is at the scene and, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, is working to fully clarify and document the circumstances of the accident.