3-year-old girl dies in Kurbin after being accidentally hit by her father’s agricultural vehicle

3-year-old girl dies in Kurbin after being accidentally hit by her father’s agricultural vehicle

A three-year-old girl died in the village of Malbardh, Kurbin, after being accidentally hit by her father with an agricultural vehicle on Wednesday evening.

Të lidhura

None found

Police said that at around 7:50 p.m., a 45-year-old man identified by the initials B. A. was maneuvering the vehicle in the yard of his home when he accidentally hit his young daughter.

The little girl succumbed to her injuries.

An investigative team is at the scene and, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, is working to fully clarify and document the circumstances of the accident.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 21:40

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda
Supreme Court clarifies status of case over the freezing of NPB’s accounts

Supreme Court clarifies status of case over the freezing of NPB’s accounts
Monday, 12 October, declared a day off for citizens

Monday, 12 October, declared a day off for citizens
Gostivar, 27-year-old detained after throwing a package of marijuana

Gostivar, 27-year-old detained after throwing a package of marijuana
Two stolen Renoir works recovered, six arrested in France

Two stolen Renoir works recovered, six arrested in France
Assets of two doctors arrested over Giorgos Mazonakis’ death frozen as they face investigation for four criminal offenses

Assets of two doctors arrested over Giorgos Mazonakis’ death frozen as they face investigation for four criminal offenses
NAMES-VIDEO/ Suspected of planning a murder in Lezhë, names of three arrested individuals revealed!

NAMES-VIDEO/ Suspected of planning a murder in Lezhë, names of three arrested individuals revealed!