The new verdict against Thaçi and the risk of new tensions in Kosovo

On September 16, four former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army – Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi – were sentenced to a total of 81 years in prison for war crimes, a verdict that caused widespread discontent.

On November 17, the Specialist Chambers in The Hague, also known as the Special Court, sentenced former president Hashim Thaçi to 17 months in prison for offenses related to obstruction of justice. This decision provoked a new wave of political and public reactions in Kosovo.

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Political formations and organizations that emerged from the war sharply criticized the latest decision, while central institutions expressed themselves more cautiously. Citizens also reacted, both in public spaces and on social media.

These developments raise questions about whether this verdict could change the stances and strategies of parties toward the Special Court, and whether it risks deepening social mistrust toward it and affecting perceptions of international justice and Western partners.

Analyst Agon Maliqi assesses that the reactions were within expectations, but it remains to be seen whether parties will strengthen their opposition discourse toward the Special Court. According to him, the decision could increase pressure on the Democratic Party of Kosovo to take a harsher stance toward the court and could influence its internal developments, including the election of a new chairman and the consensus between the Vetëvendosje Movement and the PDK on a common strategy regarding the appeals process in The Hague.

Maliqi tells Radio Free Europe that the decision could affect the internal political situation of the PDK, as it increases pressure from its electoral base for a somewhat stricter approach toward the Special Court.

He emphasizes that the use of harsh rhetoric about judicial decisions puts Kosovo in a negative position in the eyes of international partners, but according to him the European Union does not have any concrete punitive mechanism.

Maliqi sees the greatest risk in the return to the agenda of legal changes through the Law on the Special Court without coordination with the EU. According to him, a concrete negative consequence would be a further decline in political support for Kosovo, if the change of the Law on the Specialist Chambers returns to the agenda without dialogue and coordination with the EU, which holds the decision on the mandate of this court.

The PDK announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with the LVV to proceed in the Assembly with a new draft law amending the Law on the Special Court. The agreement appears to reset the process initiated on October 6.

On September 18, a protest was held in Pristina against the war crimes sentencing of former KLA leaders, where a protester held a large portrait of Hashim Thaçi.

Sociologist and analyst Artan Muhaxhiri assesses that citizens’ reaction to the November 17 decision should be seen in the context of the overall process in The Hague, especially after the September 16 verdict.

He tells Radio Free Europe that the reaction to the November 17 verdict will not be simply emotional; it will include a series of elements of a complex sociocultural process, intertwining the collective memory of the war, the perception of the sacrifice of the people and the KLA, national identity, postwar experiences and citizens’ expectations for justice.

According to Muhaxhiri, a large part of citizens no longer perceive the Special Court merely as an institution that tries individuals for criminal responsibility, but also as an institution that, in this perception, has deformed the historical narrative about Kosovo’s war.

He warns that this could turn the memory of the war into a source of social divisions. If the court sentences the main leaders of the war in this way, collective memory turns into a battlefield: one side says liberators are being judged, while the other insists that individuals are being judged, not the entire people. This, according to him, feeds the risk of social polarization and deepens divisions.

Muhaxhiri adds that fueling these divisions risks becoming part of clashes between the political and social identities of different groups.

On September 16, a protester waved the flag of the Kosovo Liberation Army in front of the headquarters of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo in Pristina, during a protest after the sentencing of former KLA leaders for war crimes.

Muhaxhiri assesses that dissatisfaction with the Special Court’s decisions could also affect citizens’ relationship with international justice and Western partners. According to him, the trust of Kosovo’s citizens in the West has been built mainly on historical support during the 1990s and NATO’s intervention in 1999, but this trust could be sensitive to such developments.

According to him, the risk lies not in a rapid anti-Western turn by citizens, but in the gradual erosion of trust: the friendly feeling remains, but becomes more uncertain, which is highly problematic for a state like Kosovo that needs the wholehearted assistance of allies to fulfill its integration aspirations.

Muhaxhiri emphasizes that political parties have a special responsibility, especially if the change of the law on the Special Court returns to the agenda. He underlines that any initiative must be based on professional arguments and coordinated with international partners, to avoid the perception of political interference in justice.

Muhaxhiri considers that Kosovo remains faced with the challenge of how it will manage the political and social consequences of the process in The Hague, without deepening internal divisions and without damaging relations with allies.