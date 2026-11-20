After midnight, the Assembly of Kosovo gave the green light to the Government’s decision providing for emergency measures in the electricity supply sector. These measures will remain in force for a 60-day period.

With 61 votes in favor, MPs approved this item, which was added to the agenda through a motion, in a session that lasted into the early hours of Friday morning.

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Among the main obligations arising from the approved measures, the “Ibër-Lepenci” enterprise is tasked with supplying electricity through the Ujman hydropower plant to customers benefiting from the universal service.

Also, the creation of an Emergency Technical Committee is planned, which will be responsible for managing the situation created in the energy sector.

There were strong reactions from the opposition. PDK MP Eman Rrahmani considered the Minister of Economy, Artane Rizvanolli, directly responsible for the energy crisis and called for her resignation.

Sharp criticism was also expressed by Janina Ymeri of the Democratic League of Kosovo, who questioned the way the Government is handling the energy sector and the mechanisms for regulating the market in question.

Continuing the session, the Assembly approved in principle the Draft Law on the Energy Regulator, also with 61 votes in favor. The vote took place at around 00:45, after this issue had also been added to the agenda through a motion.

During the debate on this draft law, Ymeri expressed concern that energy traders exert influence over the regulator and that the legal amendments were drafted only to respond to the requirements of the European package.

In the first reading, MPs also gave 61 votes in favor of the Draft Law on Energy Efficiency, with the vote concluding at around 01:15.

After 02:00, the Assembly voted in first reading on the Draft Law on the Central Inspectorate of Cultural Heritage, which received 62 votes in favor, 8 against and one abstention. The latter was opposed by Serbian List MPs.