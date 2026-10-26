The Netherlands aims to cut 25,000 public administration jobs to save €3.5 billion

The Netherlands aims to cut 25,000 public administration jobs to save €3.5 billion

The Dutch government has drawn up a plan to reduce public-sector jobs by around 20% over the next ten years, with the aim of increasing efficiency and saving approximately €3.5 billion.

According to the plan’s projections, the public administration will have around 25,000 fewer full-time positions over the next decade.

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Artificial intelligence is expected to be one of the main tools for implementing this reform. Dutch authorities have announced that, by the first quarter of 2027, they will present detailed plans on how technology can reduce costs and improve the functioning of the administration.

This initiative follows similar efforts by previous governments, which have sought to limit the size of the public sector.

Despite the new goal of reducing staff, the Dutch public administration has significantly expanded the number of employees in recent years. Since 2018, around 46,500 jobs have been added, increasing the workforce by approximately 40%.

Through the new plan, the government aims to reverse this trend and create a smaller, more effective administration, with technology used as one of the main instruments for reducing public spending.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 16:49

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