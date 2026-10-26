Egyptian parliament authorizes military aid for Saudi Arabia, Cairo could become involved in conflict with the Houthis

Egyptian parliament authorizes military aid for Saudi Arabia, Cairo could become involved in conflict with the Houthis

At the request of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt’s parliament on Monday approved a decision to provide military support to Saudi Arabia, a move that could draw Cairo directly into the regional confrontation with Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Al-Sisi had asked lawmakers last week to authorize aid for the Saudi kingdom, with the aim of responding to attacks by Houthi forces.

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One of Egypt’s main concerns is the protection of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This strategic waterway connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and plays an important role in navigation toward the Suez Canal.

Cairo, considered one of the Arab world’s leading military powers, joined the Saudi-led coalition in March 2015, at the beginning of the war in Yemen. Egypt’s involvement has focused mainly on naval forces, while the country has also deployed around 800 ground troops, maintaining a limited role in combat operations.

The new decision could represent a significant change in Egypt’s involvement in military operations outside its territory. Since the 1991 Gulf War, the country has not sent large numbers of ground troops beyond its borders.

The development comes at a time when protecting the region’s maritime lines of communication has become a central concern. An escalation of the confrontation with the Houthis could directly affect global trade and maritime transport through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 16:49

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