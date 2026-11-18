The name of the new party being founded by Besim Hoda is revealed

Besim Hoda, who leads the Organization of Veterans of the KLA War, is preparing to create a new political force. According to exclusive information from the TetovaSot portal, the new entity will be called “Lëvizja NJË” (Movement ONE).

In a conversation held days earlier with journalist Nevrij Ademi, Hoda had confirmed that he was in the early stages of founding a party, but had not provided details about either the name or the people who will be part of this political project.

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When asked which names will be involved in this initiative, Hoda chose not to answer, noting that this is a process still in the development phase and that it is too early for such comments.

However, sources obtained by TetovaSot indicate that the presentation of the new party could take place during the November celebrations or in the first weeks of December.

A close associate of Hoda told the portal that the official founding date has not yet been set, but that the party’s name will be Lëvizja NJË and that the Facebook page has already been opened under this name. He added that this movement is expected to find support among Albanian citizens as well.

The Albanian political scene in North Macedonia has recently experienced numerous changes, including party mergers and splits. The VLEN coalition currently brings together four Albanian political forces, while the Alliance for Albanians of Arben Taravari has brought back into circulation the Albanian League of Ziadin Sela.

On the other hand, BDI continues to rank among the strongest Albanian parties in the country. PDSH also remains active in the political arena, while the Arbëria Movement has almost no visible presence anymore.

It remains to be seen which individuals will join Besim Hoda and what weight Lëvizja NJË will manage to gain in Albanian politics.