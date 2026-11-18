For 2026, the state budget has allocated around 9 million euros for the regular financing of political parties in North Macedonia. According to data obtained from the Ministry of Justice, the distribution of these funds is carried out through a formula that combines equal allocation for parties that have passed the 1 percent electoral threshold and proportional rewards based on the number of elected MPs and councilors.

Among Albanian parties, the Democratic Union for Integration (BDI) ranks first in terms of the amount received from the state budget in 2026, with a total of 472 thousand euros. This places it as the third party at the national level, behind VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM.

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An analysis of this year’s payment documents shows that VMRO-DPMNE has received around 2.5 million euros from the budget, while SDSM has benefited approximately 1 million euros. After BDI, other Albanian parties such as BESA, the Democratic Movement, Alternativa, and the Alliance for Albanians have received amounts ranging from 220 thousand to 245 thousand euros. The Democratic Party of Turks has collected over 180 thousand euros.

Compared to the previous year, BDI has suffered a significant decline in funds received from the state, with about 40 percent less. In 2025, this party had received a sum of around 840 thousand euros from the budget.

In addition to regular annual financing, the state also covers election campaign costs. Furthermore, the four parties with the highest election results receive additional funds for the operation of their research centers.