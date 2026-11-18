Eight months in prison for the perpetrator of the burning of Bulgarian diplomatic vehicles in Skopje

Igor Dashkovski Stojanovski, the defendant accused of setting fire to two diplomatic cars near the Bulgarian Embassy, has been sentenced to eight months in prison. Since he has been in custody since June, he has only a few months left to serve and must also pay the embassy around 3,300 euros in damages.

The judge stated that the eight-month sentence was imposed under Article 47, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code and that the time spent in custody since 15.06.2026 will be counted toward serving the sentence.

Të lidhura None found

Since the defendant pleaded guilty, no evidence was presented during the hearing and no motive for the crime was disclosed. His lawyer expressed satisfaction with the decision reached.

The person accused of setting fire to two diplomatic vehicles near the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje admitted guilt for the act committed on June 15 of this year.

“I feel guilty and fully accept responsibility. I made the decision myself,” the defendant said before the court.