Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli said that the ban on electricity trading with Serbian companies came as a result of years-long efforts to resolve the problem of energy line blockages by Serbia.

During her speech in the Kosovo Assembly, Rizvanolli stressed that this issue has been addressed since 2021, when KOSTT filed a formal complaint over the non-release of transmission lines.

Të lidhura None found

She added that in 2025, the Council of Ministers of the Energy Community had confirmed the legal violation committed by Serbia, setting it a deadline of July 1, 2026, to lift the blockade on the lines.

Rizvanolli explained that the European Union was notified several days before the government made the decision to ban trading with Serbian companies. According to her, the EU had proposed a solution with their mediation, and Kosovo had given them several additional months to carry out that solution.

However, the minister stressed that Serbia did not fulfill the obligation to release the lines, despite the European mediation and the additional deadline offered. As a result, the Government of Kosovo made the decision to ban electricity trading with Serbian companies.