“The EU is a standard, not a symbol,” European Democrats criticize Rama: Europe demands clean institutions and responsible leaders

“The European Union is a standard, not a flag.”

This was one of the banners that stood out for the “European Democrats,” who, through a reaction on social media, directed criticism at the government over the way the EU integration process is being handled, emphasizing that Europe is not simply about political symbols or public rhetoric.

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Their statement says that, on the tenth day of protests, citizens in Albania’s squares did not limit themselves to chants alone, but also delivered a clear message. According to the post, one banner in particular drew attention: “The European Union is a standard, not a flag.”

“Exactly. Europe is not decoration for speeches or a backdrop for power. It means free media, clean institutions, responsible leaders, courts that answer to the law, not to palaces. When a government treats that standard as theater, citizens have the right to demand the return of the stage,” the post says.

According to them, if these standards are not upheld, citizens have the right to demand change and the restoration of institutions to serve the law and transparency.