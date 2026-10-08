The EU again opposes changes to the Law on the Specialist Chambers

The European Union said today that the law amending and supplementing the Law on the Specialist Chambers is contrary to Kosovo’s international obligations to the EU.

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EU spokesperson Christian Wigand stressed that the independence and mandate of the Specialist Chambers must be fully respected.

“The Kosovo Specialist Chambers are delivering justice on the basis of individual criminal responsibility,” Wigand said. He added that the EU has consistently supported the work of this independent judicial institution.

“We call on Kosovo to respect its international obligations to guarantee the judicial independence of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, as well as its commitment to ensure accountability and justice for victims and their families from all communities in Kosovo. The protection and safety of witnesses must be ensured,” his statement said.

This position was made public a day after the EU expressed “deep concern” over the vote in the Assembly.

On Tuesday, the Assembly approved amendments to the Law on the Specialist Chambers at second reading, thereby completing the parliamentary process for the draft law initiated by the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK).

Although the Specialist Chambers are headquartered in The Hague, they are part of Kosovo’s judicial system. The EU is their main funder and has provided nearly 400 million euros since their establishment.