Antero Lopes meets the chairman of the Serb List

Antero Lopes meets the chairman of the Serb List

The new head of the EULEX mission, Antero Lopes, met today with Zlatan Elek, chairman of the Serb List.

Të lidhura

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The discussion covered issues related to the rule of law in Kosovo, KosovaPress reported.

Lopes reaffirmed EULEX’s commitment to supporting the security and human rights of all communities in Kosovo.

In a post on X, he wrote that an introductory meeting was held with Elek and his team, with whom he discussed rule-of-law issues. Lopes added that he had reaffirmed the Mission’s continued commitment to the security and human rights of all communities in Kosovo.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 18:41

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