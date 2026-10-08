Maqedonci: Gold medal at “Cambrian Patrol” proves the professionalism of the Kosovo Security Force

Maqedonci: Gold medal at “Cambrian Patrol” proves the professionalism of the Kosovo Security Force

Minister of Defense Ejup Maqedonci congratulated members of the Kosovo Security Force on winning the gold medal at the prestigious “Cambrian Patrol 2026” competition, held in the United Kingdom.

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According to Maqedonci, the success among 120 participating teams demonstrates the high level of training, discipline and professionalism of Kosovo Security Force personnel.

The achievement was also marked at the Kosovo Embassy in London. During the military ceremony, hosted by Ambassador Ilir Kapiti, members of the Kosovo Security Force raised the flag of the Republic of Kosovo over the embassy building.

“This achievement clearly demonstrates the professionalism and dedication of our personnel, as well as the continued development of the Kosovo Security Force,” Maqedonci wrote on Facebook.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 18:40

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