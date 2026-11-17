Kosovo’s former president, Hashim Thaçi, has been sentenced to 17 months in prison for criminal offenses related to obstructing justice.

The court found him guilty of attempting to obstruct public officials in the performance of their official duties, through joint action.

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Judge Christopher Gosnell stated that Thaçi was found guilty of attempting to obstruct public officials in the performance of their official duties, through joint action, under Article 401, paragraphs 2, 3 and 5, in relation to counts 1 and 2 of the indictment.

He was also found guilty of violating the confidentiality of the proceedings, under Article 392, paragraphs 1 and 2, in relation to counts 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the indictment, as well as contempt of court.

Meanwhile, Thaçi was acquitted of attempting to obstruct public officials, under count 3 of the indictment, as well as contempt of court.

For all the criminal offenses of which he was found guilty, the court imposed an aggregate sentence of 17 months in prison.

It is worth recalling that on September 16, 2026, Thaçi was sentenced at first instance to 25 years in prison.