Çitaku: The Specialist Court’s decision against Thaçi and the others is shameful and unacceptable

Vlora Çitaku, acting chair of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), has reacted to today’s decision by the Specialist Court in The Hague concerning former President Hashim Thaçi and the other individuals involved in the proceedings for obstruction of justice.

She described the decision as unacceptable and shameful, expressing concern that it was damaging confidence in the Court’s impartiality. According to Çitaku, objections regarding the procedures, the successive proceedings and the delays that have continued for years have heightened doubts about the way justice is being administered. She called for resistance and political, legal and diplomatic engagement in defense of Kosovo’s liberation war.

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Full reaction

The decision is shameful and unacceptable.

Nothing damages justice more than the moment when its decisions no longer cause surprise, because confidence in its impartiality has been seriously undermined.

I express my deep disappointment and concern over today’s decision by the Specialist Court in The Hague concerning President Hashim Thaçi and the others, as part of the proceedings for obstruction of justice.

The issues raised regarding the procedures, the repeated proceedings and the years-long delays have further deepened our serious questions about the administration of justice by this Court.

Justice cannot apply different standards: one for the people being tried and another for those passing judgment.

We will respond to injustice in the way it demands: through resistance, mobilization and unwavering state and national commitment. We will act concretely on the political, legal and diplomatic fronts, with determination until the end.

Our war for freedom was just. The KLA was our liberation army. A people’s sacrifice for liberation is an unchangeable part of our history and can never be tarnished.

With the liberators, until freedom!