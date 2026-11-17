Serious accident on the Fier-Vlorë road/ Tributes held today for Crime Chief Ermal Lulaj, who died at the age of 41

Tributes in honor of police officer Ermal Lulaj, who lost his life in the tragic accident that occurred yesterday on the Fier-Vlorë road, will be held today from 11:00 to 12:00 at the premises of the Fier Local Police Directorate.

Lulaj, 41, served as the Crime Chief at the Vlorë Local Police Directorate.

Të lidhura None found

The accident occurred at around 18:00, when the Toyota vehicle in which the officer was traveling from Fier toward Vlorë, reportedly due to bad weather and loss of control, collided with a scraper-type vehicle driven by 63-year-old Thanas Poçaj.

The collision was fatal for the 41-year-old, who died at the scene. The driver of the scraper was transported to hospital to receive medical assistance.

The investigative team, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, is continuing its investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident and determine the exact cause of the collision.