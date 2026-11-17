A Vetëvendosje Movement MP who is a member of the Parliamentary Investigative Commission examining the murder of Arlinda Zekaj has announced that the questioning of witnesses will begin tomorrow.

According to the MP, the list of people invited to testify also includes the mayor of the Municipality of Peja. Although he has accepted the Commission’s invitation, he has not yet confirmed whether he will attend the session scheduled for tomorrow.

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The MP said that the Municipality of Peja has not yet sent the documents formally requested by the Investigative Commission.

In a Facebook post, he said that appearing before the Commission is mandatory and expressed his expectation that the mayor of Peja would attend and answer questions about the case.

He explained that the Commission had taken into account the mayor’s notice that he would be traveling and had therefore set a new date for the interview. However, even after accepting the second invitation, the mayor has not confirmed that he will attend.

The MP called for the investigation to be conducted transparently and responsibly, without obstruction, stressing that no one is exempt from the obligation to answer to an investigative commission.