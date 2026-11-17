Naser Rugova, a representative of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), said that other figures may also enter the race for party chairman, beyond the candidates who have so far publicly announced their ambitions.

Speaking on the “Info Nata” program on Tëvë1, Rugova mentioned Hykmete Bajrami, Përparim Rama and Arben Gashi as the names that have so far confirmed their candidacies for the leadership of the LDK.

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According to him, new candidates are also expected to join the race, linked to the Rugovian political tradition and with an approach aimed at uniting the party and its membership.

Rugova was also asked about the possibility of Vjosa Osmani running, but said he was unaware of her position, as he has not met with her for a long time.

“I can say one thing with certainty: there will be other candidates, very strong and credible, who stem from the LDK’s political philosophy and the Rugovian spirit. These are people who have made their contribution, love the LDK and offer a unifying approach, as well as a vision for drafting a new political platform, perhaps even a new governing program, which would unite the party structures and membership,” Rugova said.

He assessed that the internal election process in the LDK would be accompanied by a strong and serious contest for the position of party chairman.