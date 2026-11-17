Nait Hasani: The Special Court may hand down convictions against Thaçi and his co-defendants; the ruling may have a political background

Nait Hasani, one of the founders of the Kosovo Liberation Army and a former PDK lawmaker, believes there is a strong likelihood that the Special Court in The Hague will issue a guilty verdict against Hashim Thaçi and the four co-defendants in the case involving the alleged obstruction of justice.

In addition to Kosovo’s former president, the court proceedings also involve Bashkim Smakaj, Isni Kilaj, Fadil Fazliu and Hajredin Kuçi.

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Referring to the prosecution’s claims and what has been heard during the proceedings, Hasani said the possibility of a conviction for Thaçi, Kuçi, Smakaj, Kilaj and Fazliu is very high. According to him, they may once again face trial on charges of obstructing justice, KP reports.

Hasani also raised questions about the reasons for choosing the UÇK’s Baptism Day as the date for announcing the verdict. He said this could be linked to a political background, since, according to him, the Special Court operates according to a political logic.

He stressed that he did not wish to directly describe the ruling’s background as political, but added that such a possibility could not be ruled out. According to Hasani, even the setting of the date for the proceedings against Hashim Thaçi and the others shows that this court and its prosecution are focused on putting the UÇK and people connected to it on trial.

Furthermore, the former PDK lawmaker criticized Kosovo’s institutions for the way they have handled the defense of the former UÇK leaders being tried in The Hague.

Hasani said institutional support had been provided hesitantly and presented as a matter of individual defense, while the fact that the prosecution had described the case as a joint criminal enterprise had not been taken into account.

He added that this framework also includes the UÇK fighters, martyrs, victims, war invalids and veterans, describing the situation as a pain for everyone who was part of the war effort.