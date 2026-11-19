The 173rd protest in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, police forcefully move protesters toward sidewalks

For the 173rd time in a row, citizens gathered in front of the Prime Minister’s Office to protest against the government.

Police forces have begun pushing protesters toward the sidewalks, not allowing them to stay on the boulevard.

Të lidhura None found

This action is related to the government’s normative act, which does not allow protests even on the boulevard.

Protesters describe this normative act as unconstitutional, since the right to protest is guaranteed by the Constitution.

During the police intervention, participants chanted in unison “Down with dictatorship,” while officers escorted some of them.